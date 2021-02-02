Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Eaton stock opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

