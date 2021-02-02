easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded easyJet from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $10.27 on Friday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

