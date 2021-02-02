easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded easyJet from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $10.27 on Friday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

