Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to announce sales of $37.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.10 million to $44.00 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $66.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $145.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $152.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $249.11 million, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $284.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at $873,143.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence bought 638,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 252.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 42.3% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 229.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.14 million, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

