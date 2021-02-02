Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises 2.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $20,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after acquiring an additional 119,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

