Eagle Ridge Investment Management Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

IJH traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $239.32. 34,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,612. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $247.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.98.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

