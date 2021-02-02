Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 4,917 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,819,000 after acquiring an additional 970,623 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Relx by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,611,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Relx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,510,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Relx by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 162,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 26.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 97,087 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

RELX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.