Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

PEP stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,751. The stock has a market cap of $190.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

