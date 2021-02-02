Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after purchasing an additional 412,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $480.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,685. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,794 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,167. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

