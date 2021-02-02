Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $13.61 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Hologic comprises 1.7% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Hologic worth $13,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.50. 5,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.15. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $84.07.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

