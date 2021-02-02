Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.10.

PSA traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.23. 1,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

