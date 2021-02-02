Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.