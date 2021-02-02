Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $135.00. The company traded as high as $116.98 and last traded at $116.12, with a volume of 31347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In related news, Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $1,976,659.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,066,438. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interval Partners LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 129.6% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Eagle Materials by 483.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

