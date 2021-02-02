Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded to Buy by Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $43.03 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.