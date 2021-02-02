DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SAP to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SAP from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.64.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.94. The company has a market cap of $154.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

