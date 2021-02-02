DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DURECT were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DURECT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 402,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DURECT by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,055,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 364,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 20.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 292,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $426.68 million, a P/E ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRRX. TheStreet downgraded DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

