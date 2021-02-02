Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 13,128 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in HEICO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at $194,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEI opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $141.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEICO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

