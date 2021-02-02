Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 4,600 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,274 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 5,988,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after buying an additional 1,064,077 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Airlines Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,667 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 150,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of AAL opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

