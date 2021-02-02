Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,792,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,492,000 after buying an additional 332,613 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,609,000 after buying an additional 109,632 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,562,000 after acquiring an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $242.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.