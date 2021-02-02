Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 8,281 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Verint Systems worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,861. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $277,525.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,315 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of VRNT opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 322.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $77.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.