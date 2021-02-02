Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 27,547 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,583,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,048,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 58,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

