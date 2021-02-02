Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 2,295 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 19.3% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of VSH opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

