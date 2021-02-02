Dune Network (DUN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded down 62.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Dune Network has traded 68.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dune Network has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $1,683.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dune Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00150624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00067267 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00266010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Dune Network Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 453,920,592 coins and its circulating supply is 356,294,972 coins. The official website for Dune Network is dune.network . Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network

Dune Network Coin Trading

Dune Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dune Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dune Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

