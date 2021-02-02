Dundee Securities Cuts Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target to $14.00

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target cut by research analysts at Dundee Securities from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Dundee Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 110.21% from the company’s current price.

Shares of DPMLF stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. 11,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,565. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

