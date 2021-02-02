Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.95.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,969,016. The company has a market capitalization of $229.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

