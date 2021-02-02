Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $40.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 16.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,228 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 527.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,417,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 44.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,603,000 after buying an additional 589,292 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,341,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,219,000 after buying an additional 487,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 55.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,586,000 after buying an additional 423,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

