Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.25.

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.16 on Monday. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

