Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 9,406 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 2.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.26% of Equinix worth $166,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,296 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $9.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $766.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,970. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $745.98. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.