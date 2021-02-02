Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 76,260 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,260 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up about 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.37% of American Water Works worth $102,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 20.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

AWK traded up $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.32. 14,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

