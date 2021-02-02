Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases New Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,852 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,814,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.11% of SBA Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 155.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $4.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.15. 15,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,519. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,855.01 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

