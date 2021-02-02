Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 9,545 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,826,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 1.29% of Brixmor Property Group worth $63,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,124 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.37.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 125,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,381. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.