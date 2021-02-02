Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,700 shares during the period. DTE Energy comprises 1.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.50% of DTE Energy worth $116,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 75,059 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,022,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 386.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,848,000 after buying an additional 604,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 99.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,211,000 after buying an additional 352,858 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 682,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,466,000 after buying an additional 65,792 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

DTE Energy stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.35. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,992 shares of company stock worth $647,696 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

