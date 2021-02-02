Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 33,710 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,710 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Cheniere Energy worth $45,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

