Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 12,720 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,972,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy comprises about 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.73% of CenterPoint Energy worth $85,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,983 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,345,000. Boston Partners increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,640,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,229 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after purchasing an additional 740,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. 122,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,322,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNP shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

