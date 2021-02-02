Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 1,120 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 51.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,048,000 after acquiring an additional 721,524 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 141,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $51.28. 1,003,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,762,445. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $234.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.95.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

