Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.82% of CyrusOne worth $72,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CONE. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,401,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,651,000 after buying an additional 356,451 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.15. 22,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,703. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -289.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.70.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

