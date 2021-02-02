Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,905 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $27,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 690,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 589,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $126,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC traded up $6.45 on Tuesday, hitting $246.36. 32,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

