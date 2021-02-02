DubaiCoin (DBIX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23,775.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $645,993.86 and $23,775.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020130 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009851 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003986 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

