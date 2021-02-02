DPRating (RATING) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One DPRating token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 126.9% higher against the dollar. DPRating has a market capitalization of $577,834.29 and approximately $56,003.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00066697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.04 or 0.00843874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00048692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,706.47 or 0.04783593 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00036580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014986 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

