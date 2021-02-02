Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 965 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,072,000. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 279,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 61,301 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,996,000.

IYE opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

