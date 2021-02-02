Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 286 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock opened at $558.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.23, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,367 shares of company stock worth $30,488,201. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.