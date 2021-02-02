Dowling & Yahnke LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,276 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after buying an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.