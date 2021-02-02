Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $16,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 51,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,348,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

