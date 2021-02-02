Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 320.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after buying an additional 1,948,406 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 617,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,620,000 after buying an additional 433,341 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 22,061 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

