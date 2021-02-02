Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Cigna by 31.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 6.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock opened at $216.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at $22,847,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,143 shares of company stock valued at $45,055,720. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.