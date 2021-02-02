Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 334 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 35,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 471,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,429 shares of company stock worth $11,684,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

