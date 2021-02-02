Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires Shares of 3,182 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Dover by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DOV opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.