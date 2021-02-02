Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.06

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.06 and last traded at $60.91, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.39.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

