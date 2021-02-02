Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.00% of Domino’s Pizza worth $151,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $371.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $384.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.24. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.08 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.57.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

