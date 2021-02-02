Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 16,262.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $371.42 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.08 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.24.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.57.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

