Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,881 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.26. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $428.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

